Ashesi University allows students to write exams with no invigilators or supervisors

The liberal system is said to be known as the Ashesi Honour Code which students sign on to as an undertaking that they will conduct themselves in a responsible and honest manner even if they are not being watched.

It is reported that students are at liberty to deliberate and vote on whether they intend to sign the Ashesi Honour Code or follow the convention of being invigilated, supervised and monitored by cameras.

The Ashesi Honour Code is reported to have been a tradition since the inception of the award-winning university.

Students pledge to not cheat or tolerate those who do so during their examinations.