Ashesi University allows students to write exams with no invigilators or supervisors

Andreas Kamasah

Ashesi University has chosen to deviate from the status quo of students having to write examinations under strict invigilation and supervision to avoid cheating.

Reports say the prestigious institution has taken its 2023 cohort of students through an orientation to learn to sit for Examination without the presence of cameras, supervisors or invigilators.

The liberal system is said to be known as the Ashesi Honour Code which students sign on to as an undertaking that they will conduct themselves in a responsible and honest manner even if they are not being watched.

It is reported that students are at liberty to deliberate and vote on whether they intend to sign the Ashesi Honour Code or follow the convention of being invigilated, supervised and monitored by cameras.

The Ashesi Honour Code is reported to have been a tradition since the inception of the award-winning university.

Students pledge to not cheat or tolerate those who do so during their examinations.

The Honour Code is meant to inculcate in the students the attitude of doing the right and become responsible men and women after leaving the school aside from the educational skills they acquire.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

