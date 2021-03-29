Bagbin orders health minister to report to Parliament within 2 hours or face sanctions

Mr Bagbin ordered the leaders of the Majority caucus of the house to ensure that Kwaku Agyeman-Manu appears within two hours to answer the questions for which he has been invited.
According to him, just like other ministers, Kwaku-Agyeman Manu was given enough time to prepare and come to parliament, so his failure to do so is disrespectful to the house.
He cautioned that the time when ministers did not take parliament seriously and treated it as a second fiddle was over, adding this is a completely new era.
“The Minister responsible Health is aware that the question has been scheduled for today. The reason he has given for his inability to present himself before the House to answer the question is completely disrespectful of Parliament, and I am not going to take that. I direct that the minister appears before Parliament within two hours to answer the question. Failing to do so, the necessary consequences will apply. Ministers must be serious towards parliamentary business,” Citinewsrroom.com quoted him as having said.