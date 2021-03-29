Bagbin orders health minister to report to Parliament within 2 hours or face sanctions

“Ministers are given ample time [to prepare and answers questions from MPs]. They [Ministers] need to prioritize this House. If the Minister is not available, we can’t call someone who is not in this chamber to answer the question. Mr. Speaker, we will be grateful if you send the right message to all the ministers that, this Parliament is not like the Seventh Parliament where they can do those things and get away with them. This is a new dawn, and they must wake up to the reality that we are in a new era. We are not going to be allowing ministers to be disregarding this House with the excuse that they have other things that are equally pressing,” the Asawase legislator said.