The angry groomsman took to his Twitter page to recount how embarrassing the development was to him.
Baptist church pastor sacks groomsman for wearing earrings to wedding
A groomsman who wore earrings to a Baptist church wedding got sacked by the pastor after he refused to remove them.
According to the man identified as @ChiefOpeyemi on Twitter, he chose to walk out of the main wedding and wait for the reception where the church’s strict doctrines would not necessarily be applied, rather than remove the earrings.
“At a Baptist church in Isolo, groomsman duties and the reverend just told me I’m not allowed to wear earrings in church.
I calmly left the church, guess it’ll be the reception for me.
Shout out to Nigerian Christianity, and hope they have fine dining restaurants in hell,” @ChiefOpeyemi wrote.
READ ALSO: My wife has been beating me for the past 3 years – Ghanaian who does "everything expected of a man"
Meanwhile, in other news, a man who has probably lost trust in humans has decided to marry his rice cooker which he said “doesn’t talk much”.
The Indonesian man who could not hide his joy after tying the knot the veil-wearing rice cooker took to social media to upload photos of the marriage ceremony which was sealed and signed at the registry.
The photos show him adoring the rice cooker before lifting the white veil and then kissing it, just like it is done at normal wedding events.
Identified as Khoirul Anam, the man wore a white outfit with golden embroidery to complete it.
He is seen signing some documents at the registry in the presence of witnesses and officials.
Praising his new bride and why he chose to spend the rest of his life with ‘her’, Khoirul Anam said: “She is white (fair), doesn’t talk much, and is great at cooking.”
Well, he is not blazing a trail in marrying a rice cooker. Stories of both women and men marrying inanimate things abound online.
One can only wish the new couple a happy marriage as it embarks on a honeymoon which marks the beginning of lifelong companionship.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh