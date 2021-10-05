Baptist church pastor sacks groomsman for wearing earrings to wedding

According to the man identified as @ChiefOpeyemi on Twitter, he chose to walk out of the main wedding and wait for the reception where the church’s strict doctrines would not necessarily be applied, rather than remove the earrings.

“At a Baptist church in Isolo, groomsman duties and the reverend just told me I’m not allowed to wear earrings in church.

I calmly left the church, guess it’ll be the reception for me.

Shout out to Nigerian Christianity, and hope they have fine dining restaurants in hell,” @ChiefOpeyemi wrote.

Baptist church pastor sacks groomsman for wearing ear ring to wedding Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, in other news, a man who has probably lost trust in humans has decided to marry his rice cooker which he said “doesn’t talk much”.

The Indonesian man who could not hide his joy after tying the knot the veil-wearing rice cooker took to social media to upload photos of the marriage ceremony which was sealed and signed at the registry.

The photos show him adoring the rice cooker before lifting the white veil and then kissing it, just like it is done at normal wedding events.

Identified as Khoirul Anam, the man wore a white outfit with golden embroidery to complete it.

He is seen signing some documents at the registry in the presence of witnesses and officials.

Praising his new bride and why he chose to spend the rest of his life with ‘her’, Khoirul Anam said: “She is white (fair), doesn’t talk much, and is great at cooking.”

Well, he is not blazing a trail in marrying a rice cooker. Stories of both women and men marrying inanimate things abound online.