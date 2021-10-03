My wife has been beating me for the past 3 years – Ghanaian who does "everything expected of a man"

In a letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo who hosts Citi FM/Citi TV’s Sister Sister Show, the man said: “I provide financially, I spend time with my kids, I try as much as possible to make them happy.”

WHAT'S CAUSING THE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?

Hello sisters, my problem is a touchy one. I can't talk to anyone close to me about it for fear of being ridiculed. Sisters, my wife for the past 3 years has been hitting me. We've been married for five years and we have a set of 4year old twins.

I do everything expected of a man in the home. I provide financially, I spend time with my kids, I try as much as possible to make them happy.

3 years ago my wife joined a social club where they go out and have fun and engage in other social activities. Initially, I had no problems until I got wind of her closeness with a particular guy in the group. I raised my concerns about this friendship and all hell broke loose.

Sisters, she slapped me! And ever since then it's like I unleashed a monster. From throwing things at me to even pulling a knife on me one time. My question is if she doesn’t have anything to do with that guy, why the abuse? I was raised never to hit a woman so I'll never hit her back but right now I'm confused.