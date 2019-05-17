A 16-year-old girl from Kuching, Sarakwak in Malaysia has been the latest victim of the negative side of social media.

The young girl identified as Davia Emelia has reportedly committed suicide after a poll she initiated on Instagram had people voting massively in favour of ending her life.

According to The Sarawak Tribune, Emelia posted on Instagram: “Really important! Help me choose D/L.”

It is presumed that “D” and “L” stood for “die” and “live” respectively, and 69% of Instagram users who participated in the poll voted for her to die.

Shockingly, her lifeless body was reportedly found on the ground on that same day after the disturbing poll she had initiated around 3 pm. It is believed that the youngster jumped to her death from a rented unit in Batu Kara New Township.

Police investigations revealed the said Instagram poll and an earlier Facebook post in which she said: “WANNA QUIT (MY) F*CKING LIFE, I’M TIRED.”

Emelia’s Indonesian parents are reported to have divorced and both have remarried to partners of their choice.

It is suspected that the separation of her parents and the fact that her father hardly visited her among other things might have caused her so much stress, leading to the unfortunate decision.

It is however baffling why people chose to vote for the poor girl to die instead of helping her out.