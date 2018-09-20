Pulse.com.gh logo
Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy


Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy

A video that has gone viral online shows the pastor of Alleluia Ministries International church in South Africa and his large congregation in a church service.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Best friends fight in church after pastor says one is the other’s enemy play

It took the swift intervention by officials of a south Africa-based church to separate two women after fight erupted between the two following the pastor’s revelation that one is the cause of the other’s problems.

During the service, Pastor Lukau claimed to have had a prophecy concerning one of the congregants called Japa, and called her to the front.

He then started questioning her about how her business had taken a nosedive after her business partner who has been investing in the business had suddenly withdrawn his support without any explanation.

The man of God who claimed to have had no prior interaction with Japa about her troubles asked her certain questions regarding her business, and she confirmed the pastor was right.

Best friends fight in church after pastor says one is the other’s enemy play

 

Pastor Lukau then invited Japa’s best friend, Pamela who had come to the church with her to the front and asked her questions about how she had shown support to Japa in her trying times, to the extent of praying together with her.

Suddenly, the man of God created a scene of suspense when he said Japa’s enemy was too close to her.

Without wasting much time, he asked: “Pamela, why?”

“You spoke to Eze that the money she gave to your friend, she would travel and never come back,” the man of God revealed.

It was at this point that the entire chapel turned cacophonous, with people expressing shock at the so-called prophetic revelation.

Japa who could not stand the shock of the revelation knelt down for a while and as soon as she rose up, she swiftly held Pamela and started fighting her in church.

Watch the video below:

 

