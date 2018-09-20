Pulse.com.gh logo
What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!


Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!

  • Published:
What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane! play

A Hong Kong based airline has withdrawn one of its airplanes for repainting after realising that an unpardonable typographical error was made in its name printed on the plane.

The name, Cathay Pacific was spelt “Cathay Paciic”, a clear omission if letter ‘f’.

Reports say the error was not noticed early enough to avoid public ridicule, but when it later came to the attention of the airline, it resorted to twitter to apologise.

Cathay Pacific twitted: "Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!"

It is not clear if the error was a deliberate publicity stunt, but it is reported that Cathay Pacific committed a similar blunder in 2016 when its “brushwing” logo was painted backwards, generating lots of reactions from the public.

Everybody at one point in time commits typographical error, but some critics believe the latest faux pas is completely unacceptable, probably because it has to do with an airline.

One Suleman Siddiqui is quoted as having posted on the Hong Kong Aviation Discussion Board Facebook forum saying: “Maybe have your painters be literate in English. That would be a good idea.”

