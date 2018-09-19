Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer divorces


Unbelievable! My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer divorces a day after marriage

Kenyan media reported that Eunice Njeri got married to one Isaac Bukasa on February 17, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer, Eunice Njeri divorces play

A Kenyan gospel musician has come out to clarify why she chose to walk out of her marriage just about 24 hours after tying the knot.

Kenyan media reported that Eunice Njeri got married to one Isaac Bukasa on February 17, 2018.

However, to the amazement of many Kenyans, the songtress opted out of the union barely a day after the ceremony, saying her heart was in "a different place”.

She has since left her fans wondering what could have gone wrong.

Over a year on, Eunice Njeri has now explained her story.

She told K24 that trauma from a distressing fibroid she was suffering at the time made her take the harsh decision which she regrets now.

 

READ ALSO:  Pastor feeds bleach to member, says it’s blood of Jesus

She is quoted as saying: “I was going with my heart at the time, also at the same time I was very sick. I had fibroids. Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married, I was like maybe I should do this, why am I saying no? I have been saying no for 20 years, maybe it’s time to say yes, you know. And in that mix of being sick, being in the hospital and getting all these transfusions, I had a whole confusion time."

She said she has learnt a big lesson from the premature decision.

“After the surgery is when I thought ‘nothing in this world should make you ever make a decision like that even if its sickness because you are gonna hurt many people.’ Which I did," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Miracle: Pastor feeds bleach to member, says it’s blood of Jesus Miracle Pastor feeds bleach to member, says it’s blood of Jesus
Suicide Mission: Shatta Wale admitted in hospital after attempted suicide Suicide Mission Shatta Wale admitted in hospital after attempted suicide
Video: “He touched me and my penis disappeared” - Okada rider hijacks man Video “He touched me and my penis disappeared” - Okada rider hijacks man
Mind Blowing! 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab Mind Blowing! 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab
Planning Ahead: Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas Planning Ahead Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
Juju money: Policeman's manhood 'disappears' after asking for bribe from man in Mercedes (Video) Juju money Policeman's manhood 'disappears' after asking for bribe from man in Mercedes (Video)

Recommended Videos

Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant



Top Articles

1 Suicide Mission Shatta Wale admitted in hospital after attempted suicidebullet
2 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet
3 Mystery Man returns home only to find his ‘corpse’ in a casket for...bullet
4 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
5 Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual”...bullet
6 Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy...bullet
7 Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at nightbullet
8 Mind Blowing! 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash...bullet
9 Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” –...bullet
10 Glory Be To God Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget,...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media
Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician
Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night
Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell
Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen
Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
3 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
4 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s...bullet
5 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
6 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
7 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second...bullet
8 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with...bullet

Filla

South Africans celebrate legalisation of weed
Amazing! See how South Africans are rejoicing over legalisation of Marijuana
Facebook Users have a new slang for 'Happy Birthday'
Happy Earth Strong Day Facebook Users have a new slang for 'Happy Birthday'
“Single women who refuse to be side chicks are very foolish” – Otunba Oriyomi Soile
Explosion! “Single women who refuse to be side chicks are very foolish” – Angry man
Presidential convoy President causes heavy traffic jam after stopping to urinate on his way to State House (Photos)
X
Advertisement