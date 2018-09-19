news

A Kenyan gospel musician has come out to clarify why she chose to walk out of her marriage just about 24 hours after tying the knot.

Kenyan media reported that Eunice Njeri got married to one Isaac Bukasa on February 17, 2018.

However, to the amazement of many Kenyans, the songtress opted out of the union barely a day after the ceremony, saying her heart was in "a different place”.

She has since left her fans wondering what could have gone wrong.

Over a year on, Eunice Njeri has now explained her story.

She told K24 that trauma from a distressing fibroid she was suffering at the time made her take the harsh decision which she regrets now.

She is quoted as saying: “I was going with my heart at the time, also at the same time I was very sick. I had fibroids. Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married, I was like maybe I should do this, why am I saying no? I have been saying no for 20 years, maybe it’s time to say yes, you know. And in that mix of being sick, being in the hospital and getting all these transfusions, I had a whole confusion time."

She said she has learnt a big lesson from the premature decision.

“After the surgery is when I thought ‘nothing in this world should make you ever make a decision like that even if its sickness because you are gonna hurt many people.’ Which I did," she added.