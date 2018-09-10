Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex


Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex

Ivan Krasko known for having featured in more than 140 roles in Soviet and Russian movies, married Natalia Krasko in September of 2015, with the hope to have children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Actor, Ivan Krasko, 87 divorcing Natalia, 27 over sex play

An 87-year-old Russian actor has reportedly initiated divorce processes to end his marriage with a 27 year old wife because the woman has refused to have sex with him, fearing she might get pregnant.

Ivan Krasko known for having featured in more than 140 roles in Soviet and Russian movies, married Natalia Krasko in September of 2015, with the hope to have children.

However, three years on, they have not had one because Natalia who reportedly came from a poor background has been denying him sex, claiming they are not financially sound enough to raise children.

She is quoted as saying: “I don’t want to become a single mother, children mean responsibility, and we don’t even have our own place.”

According to reports, the couple have no home to call their own, and have been living with Ivan’s grandson since they got married three years ago.

Actor, Ivan Krasko, 87 divorcing Natalia, 27 over sex play

 

READ MORE: “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet

Krasko is said to have three sons and two daughters from his previous marriages already, and even became grandfather about five years ago, but he insists on having more children, for which reason he married Natalia in the first place.

It is baffling what compelled Natalia to get married to him if she was not ready to have children with him.

Well, probably, there was insufficient communication prior to the marriage and things became clearer after they tied the knot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet
Barbaric: Girl raped by 100 men - Court told Barbaric Girl raped by 100 men - Court told
Spider web: Doctors shocked to find spider spinning webs inside man’s ear Spider web Doctors shocked to find spider spinning webs inside man’s ear
Sexual Assault: Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl Sexual Assault Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl
Incest: Fisherman jailed 20 years for having sex with his daughter Incest Fisherman jailed 20 years for having sex with his daughter
In Ashaiman: Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis In Ashaiman Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis

Recommended Videos

Bizarre News: Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth Bizarre News Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth
Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Guinness World Record: Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute



Top Articles

1 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
2 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
3 Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated himbullet
4 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
5 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s...bullet
6 Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to...bullet
7 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
8 Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped...bullet

Related Articles

Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet
Sexual Assault Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl
Incest Fisherman jailed 20 years for having sex with his daughter
In Ashaiman Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis
Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house
Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy
Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding
Video 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
6 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
7 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from...bullet
10 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on...bullet

Filla

88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record
Video 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG
X
Advertisement