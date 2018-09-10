87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex

news

An 87-year-old Russian actor has reportedly initiated divorce processes to end his marriage with a 27 year old wife because the woman has refused to have sex with him, fearing she might get pregnant.

Ivan Krasko known for having featured in more than 140 roles in Soviet and Russian movies, married Natalia Krasko in September of 2015, with the hope to have children.

However, three years on, they have not had one because Natalia who reportedly came from a poor background has been denying him sex, claiming they are not financially sound enough to raise children.

She is quoted as saying: “I don’t want to become a single mother, children mean responsibility, and we don’t even have our own place.”

According to reports, the couple have no home to call their own, and have been living with Ivan’s grandson since they got married three years ago.

Krasko is said to have three sons and two daughters from his previous marriages already, and even became grandfather about five years ago, but he insists on having more children, for which reason he married Natalia in the first place.

It is baffling what compelled Natalia to get married to him if she was not ready to have children with him.

Well, probably, there was insufficient communication prior to the marriage and things became clearer after they tied the knot.