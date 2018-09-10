Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet


Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet

Prophet Nigel Gaisie reportedly said in an interview with Blakk Rasta on Accra-based Zylofon FM, that women are his greatest weakness, adding that many of them make advances towards him and he is unable to resist their temptation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet Prophet Nigel Gaisie play

The founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Word Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is reported to have revealed that he has had sex with many other women apart from his wife because they tempt him beyond control.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has become popular following his prediction of death for some musicians and other notable persons in Ghana. He claimed to have predicted the death of dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns before it occurred.

The controversial prophet is reported to have said in an interview with Blakk Rasta on Accra-based Zylofon FM, that women are his greatest weakness, adding that many of them make advances towards him and he is unable to resist their temptation.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is quoted as saying: “I am married with a child but I have fallen for these temptations several times.

“All manner of women come your way so if you are not strong, you will fall to the lust of flesh but I always choose the greatness ahead than present pleasures.”

“I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet Prophet Nigel Gaisie play

 

READ MORE: 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title

He said he is adopting every means possible now to resist the temptations, including the choice to focus on the work of God and his reputation.

“The future because when you fall for the temptations from the ladies you will not achieve your future dreams as a man of God so you have to be strong, refuse to be distracted by negative forces and not allow women to pull you down,” he said.

The Prophet said he looks up to God to strengthen him to overcome the irresistible temptation by ladies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex
Barbaric: Girl raped by 100 men - Court told Barbaric Girl raped by 100 men - Court told
Spider web: Doctors shocked to find spider spinning webs inside man’s ear Spider web Doctors shocked to find spider spinning webs inside man’s ear
Sexual Assault: Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl Sexual Assault Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl
Incest: Fisherman jailed 20 years for having sex with his daughter Incest Fisherman jailed 20 years for having sex with his daughter
In Ashaiman: Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis In Ashaiman Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis

Recommended Videos

Video: Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house
Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Guinness World Record: Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute



Top Articles

1 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
2 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
3 Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated himbullet
4 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
5 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s...bullet
6 Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to...bullet
7 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
8 Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated him
Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law
Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car
Sad Teenager dies during 40-day fasting, parents arrested
Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man
Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter
Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
6 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
7 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from...bullet
10 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on...bullet

Filla

88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record
Video 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG
X
Advertisement