“I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet

The founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Word Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is reported to have revealed that he has had sex with many other women apart from his wife because they tempt him beyond control.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has become popular following his prediction of death for some musicians and other notable persons in Ghana. He claimed to have predicted the death of dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns before it occurred.

The controversial prophet is reported to have said in an interview with Blakk Rasta on Accra-based Zylofon FM, that women are his greatest weakness, adding that many of them make advances towards him and he is unable to resist their temptation.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is quoted as saying: “I am married with a child but I have fallen for these temptations several times.

“All manner of women come your way so if you are not strong, you will fall to the lust of flesh but I always choose the greatness ahead than present pleasures.”

He said he is adopting every means possible now to resist the temptations, including the choice to focus on the work of God and his reputation.

“The future because when you fall for the temptations from the ladies you will not achieve your future dreams as a man of God so you have to be strong, refuse to be distracted by negative forces and not allow women to pull you down,” he said.

The Prophet said he looks up to God to strengthen him to overcome the irresistible temptation by ladies.