Best man sells out ‘dishonest’ groom as ex-over storms wedding venue to spoil the day

Out of anger, the lady invaded the ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Nigeria’s Benin City claiming that she had been dating the groom for the past seven years, but he chose to dump her for no apparent reason.

The groom identified as Dele was tying the knot with his bride also identified as Blessing on Saturday, August 31 when the former’s jilted lover stormed the premises with some heavily built men to register her displeasure.

The disappointed lady who claimed to have learnt about Dele’s wedding on Facebook reportedly arrived at the venue as early as 6:30am and waited until midday when the ceremony got underway.

As soon as it got to the moment of tenterhooks when the pastor asked the attendees to express their objection or otherwise to the marriage, the light-skinned lady rose up and poured out her frustrations.

“He (Dele) no longer picked my calls. He abandoned me. Why? What did I do to you?” she is quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: “Mission accomplished at long last, the law can take its course now” – Happy rapist tells police

The dramatic disruption resulted in the collapse of the bride as she was shocked to the marrow.

However, what is even more surprising was that, the groom’s best man who should be busy saving his face rather chose to betray him by questioning his integrity.

“Dele attended the enraged woman’s birthday party just a few weeks ago. It will surprise you to know that Dele was still going to see that girl at home. Why will you do such thing when your wedding is around the corner?” yabaleftonline.ng quoted him as saying.

The ceremony reportedly stalled momentarily but the officiating pastor proceeded after seeking authorization from the church’s hierarchy.