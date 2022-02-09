Bible remains intact as fire burns at least 3 cars into ashes (video)

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, at least 3 cars parked in front of a compound and everything in them were destroyed.

However, mysteriously, a Bible left inside one of the cars was not touched by the fire, although the car it was in was reduced to ashes.

Video footage of the incident shows a man lifting the Bible and saying it was the only thing that survived the destructive power of the fire.

Numerous residents of the area who gathered around the scene are heard clapping and screaming to the glory of God as the man opens the Bible and all its leaves and the cover were intact.

This is not the first time a story of a Bible miraculously surviving fire outbreaks.

In November 2020, witnesses to an inferno that consumed the Odawna Market at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra could not believe their eyes after a Holy Bible was discovered from the ashes completely intact and neat.

As the affected traders continue to count their losses, some of them have been combing through the ashes only to come across the Bible untouched, although everything around it in a Kente shop got burnt into ashes.

One of the several speechless eyewitnesses told YEN.com.gh's Philip Abutiate in an interview that the discovery underscores the need for every living being to believe in God and take his word seriously.

According to a gentleman whose name was not disclosed, the Bible lay right by a table on which tons of Kente cloth and money was packed.

Interestingly, everything in the shop including all the kente cloths and the table but the Bible which was just beside them was safe.