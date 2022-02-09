It would be recalled that the founder of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries announced during last year’s 31st watch-night service that God had revealed to him in a vision that the AFCON that started on Sunday, January 9, 2022, would suffer a terrorist attack.
Ghanaians attack Nigel Gaisie over stampede at AFCON 2021 instead of terrorist attack
As the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has come to a successful end with the Terenga Lions of Senegal having won the trophy, questions have begun emerging as to whether or not Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s terrorist attack prophecy came to pass.
“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.
“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks.
“I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Gaisie said to his congregation.
Now, the AFCON has taken place without a terrorist attack but there was an incident that caused a stampede and not less than eight people died as a result.
While some people have started attacking the man of God, claiming that he is a false prophet, a Facebook user Prince Nyarko claims that the stampede that occurred vindicates him.
“Wasn't it reported on Social media and mainstream media that there was a stampede at the stadium which kills about 5 to7 persons,” Prince Nyarko asked while reacting to a post by Ghanaweb.
His question however was met with fierce trolling by other Facebook users who say a stampede is not the same as a terrorist attack.
