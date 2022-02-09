Ghanaians attack Nigel Gaisie over stampede at AFCON 2021 instead of terrorist attack

“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.

“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks.

“I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Gaisie said to his congregation.

Now, the AFCON has taken place without a terrorist attack but there was an incident that caused a stampede and not less than eight people died as a result.

While some people have started attacking the man of God, claiming that he is a false prophet, a Facebook user Prince Nyarko claims that the stampede that occurred vindicates him.

“Wasn't it reported on Social media and mainstream media that there was a stampede at the stadium which kills about 5 to7 persons,” Prince Nyarko asked while reacting to a post by Ghanaweb.

His question however was met with fierce trolling by other Facebook users who say a stampede is not the same as a terrorist attack.

Read some of the reactions below:

Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana

Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana

Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana

Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana