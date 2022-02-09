RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaians attack Nigel Gaisie over stampede at AFCON 2021 instead of terrorist attack

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

As the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has come to a successful end with the Terenga Lions of Senegal having won the trophy, questions have begun emerging as to whether or not Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s terrorist attack prophecy came to pass.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie

It would be recalled that the founder of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries announced during last year’s 31st watch-night service that God had revealed to him in a vision that the AFCON that started on Sunday, January 9, 2022, would suffer a terrorist attack.

Recommended articles

“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.

“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks.

“I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Gaisie said to his congregation.

READ ALSO: Stanbic Bank wrongly arrested, detained me over 24 hours – Ghanaian man

Now, the AFCON has taken place without a terrorist attack but there was an incident that caused a stampede and not less than eight people died as a result.

While some people have started attacking the man of God, claiming that he is a false prophet, a Facebook user Prince Nyarko claims that the stampede that occurred vindicates him.

“Wasn't it reported on Social media and mainstream media that there was a stampede at the stadium which kills about 5 to7 persons,” Prince Nyarko asked while reacting to a post by Ghanaweb.

His question however was met with fierce trolling by other Facebook users who say a stampede is not the same as a terrorist attack.

Read some of the reactions below:

Facebook reactions
Facebook reactions Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana
Facebook reactions
Facebook reactions Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana
Facebook reactions
Facebook reactions Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana
Facebook reactions
Facebook reactions Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana
Facebook reactions
Facebook reactions Facebook reactions Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Car wash man drives client’s Benz to buy food, crashes it (video)

Car wash guy crashes client's car

I caught my brother’s wife having s*x with another man; should I tell him? – Man asks

Confused young man (File photo)

'Alcohol won’t prevent you from going to heaven’ – Catholic priest preaches (video)

Father Oluoma Chinenye John talks about drinking alcohol

Stanbic Bank wrongly arrested, detained me over 24 hours – Ghanaian man

Stanbic Bank logo