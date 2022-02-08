Stanbic Bank arrested, detained me over 24 hours, says it was a mistake – Ghanaian man

Recounting his ordeal on Ghanaian Facebook group Tell It All, he said he had visited an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to cash out his GHc100 but the transaction failed, so he decided to enter the banking hall to withdraw it.

“When I got there, the teller told me that my account has been frozen so I should wait. About 5mins later, two staff of @stanbic Bank Ghana came with police officers to arrest me. At that time, I didn't know what was going on but I was taken to Police station. I wrote my statement as I have written above and was put in cell after,” narrated.

He added that he was eventually allowed to contact a friend who brought a lawyer to the police station to bail him.

He was later told that the bank suspected him of attempting to withdraw ₵4,800 from one of its clients.

“After I got bailed, I went to work and I was told by my boss that Stanbic Bank says I have used my account to withdraw ₵4,800 from their client which was never true. Later, my boss gave me a lawyer and we sent them a letter. That was when an employee of @stanbic bank told me they were sorry and it was a mistake.”

According to the confused man, he is considering suing the bank but he cannot afford the cost of legal action.

Meanwhile, after sharing his plight on Tell It All, Stanbic Bank reacted to his claim using its verified Facebook account, with a promise to investigate the matter.

“Hello member,

“Sorry for this rather unfortunate and unacceptable situation you described. We would be grateful if you could assist us with details via inbox to enable us to investigate immediately.

“Thank you,” the bank wrote.

