Some will pray that the union breaks quickly, so they take advantage of the situation to be your substitute, while others are so impatient that they wouldn’t wait for it to break down, they will actually surreptitiously contribute to a divorce, so they can take over. It is a hard truth that cannot be ruled out.

A photo circulating online shows a bride tying the knot with his groom at whose previous wedding she was allegedly once a bridesmaid.

Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux shared the bizarre story on twitter on Wednesday.

Captioning the wedding photo, Man's Not Barry Roux wrote: "She was the best lady in 2015. In 2019, she was married to the same man."

The photo shows the bride in her long green dress serving as the bridesmaid for her friend and her new groom about four years ago, as well as another one in which she is wearing a long white wedding gown.

The story has triggered reactions from some social media users whose views Briefly.co.za has gathered.

Social media user @keketso_kayz commented: "hahaha ladies out there on a mission."

Rito Ncenya, who goes by the Twitter handle‏ @Ncenya_Rito, added: "Look at her best lady facial expression, this pattern is going to continue."

Another tweep, @Sira66403450, wrote: "Yhoo she probably knew brides secrets too and took advantage."

Siphelo "Peli" Tywabi, @Peli_Peli07, said: "Moral of the story, be careful of your so called 'best friend', don't tell her (or him) everything about your relationship."

@Just_Ike1606 commented: "She is playing her role. If something doesn't go well, as the second in command you step in!"