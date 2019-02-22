A subpoena signed by Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations, Joseph Obwona says Shanita Namuyimba, alias Bad Black recorded and shared a video in August 2018, claiming Museveni had impregnated her in 2000, tuko.co.ke reports.

Part of the subpoena reads: "You are therefore in pursuant of the provisions of section 27A of the police Act (as amended) required to report before Acting Commissioner of Police Media crimes at CID headquarters Kabuki, Media Crimes Department on 27th February 2019 at 10am without fail."

The controversial socialite is being investigated for offensive communication and criminal libel contrary to provisions of the Uganda Computer Misuse Act and Penal Code Act respectively, reports say.

The video in question went viral online at the time the country’s Kyadondo East member of parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, AKA Bobi Wine and 32 other people were arrested and detained for treason.

They were being prosecuted for allegedly pelting Museveni’s convoy with stones last year.

In her attempt to defend Bobi Wine, Shanita Namuyimba alleged that the autocratic and fearsome president did not only get her pregnant, but went ahead to help her abort the child.

Apparently, the state has taken interest in the claims by the socialite, hence criminal proceedings have been launched against her.