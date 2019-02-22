The heart-stopping video was filmed on-board the airline’s Boeing 747 by a co-pilot showing his senior who is also an instructor in charge of simulations at the China Airlines Flight Training Center, sitting in the cockpit with his head down and eyes closed.

Reports say the sleeping chief pilot is the China airline’s most senior Boeing 747 pilot, and mainly flies the Tokyo, Okinawa, Seoul and Hong Kong routes.

The China airline has reportedly released a statement saying that the unnamed senior pilot has received “adequate punishment” for not abiding by flight safety procedures.

It added that the co-pilot who filmed his boss sleeping would not go unpunished, for choosing to film instead of awakening him.

The controversial video has emerged just days after China Airlines pilots ended a seven-day strike over issues including pilot fatigue and long working hours, reports say.

Watch the video below: