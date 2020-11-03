The youngster was arrested following his alleged involvement in the recent Edo Police station attack.

The new development was disclosed by Kola Edokpayi, the coordinator of the human rights group, Talakwa Parliament on Monday, November 2, according to gistreel.com.

Gift Osayuwu has been enrolled in JSS 1 in “one of the ‘best private schools” in Benin City the Edo State capital today, the Nigerian news portal reported Kola Edokpayi as saying.

The boy’s widowed mother who is a pure water seller reportedly accompanied him to his new school.

Gift found himself in the grips of law enforcement officers after he allegedly joined a gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station at the Evbuotubu area of Benin City.

Reports say after the attack, he wore the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Nigeria.

Upon his release on Friday, October 30, Gift reportedly said he aspires to become IGP in the future, hence the decision to enroll him in school to pursue his dream.

His story has touched the hearts of many Nigerian philanthropists who have been donating to an Education Trust Fund set up for him.