Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill


Ben Momanyi was in the company of ex-Nyamira senator, Okong'o Mong'are and a few other friends made orders at Winds Park hotel in Kisii town to take part in the album launch of a local musician weeks to the August 2017 polls when he incurred the bill.

  • Published:
Kenyan Member of Parliament for Borabu constituency in the Nyamira County is alleged to have absconded from a hotel without paying the bills after extravagantly patronising expensive drinks and other things all of which amount to 30,000 Kenyan Shillings.

Noted for his philanthropic gestures, the law maker reportedly ordered for drinks as they made merry through the night amounting to a whopping KSh 33,000.

As if he wanted to pay the bills at the end of their merry making, Momanyi reportedly asked his Personal Assistant to authenticate the hotel receipts and bills.

READ MORE: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher

However, the lawmaker pretended to have received an urgent call and excused himself and never returned.

As if it was all planned, Tuko.co.ke again reported that those accompanying the MP, including his aides also disappeared leaving the waitress, only identified as Zipporah to shoulder the burden.

Apparently, over a year on, the lawmaker has not paid the hotel bill. The news website said efforts to get a response from the legislator were futile as calls and text messages went unanswered.

It is not clear whether the waitress has been able to pay the bill on behalf of the lawmaker or it has led to loss of her job.

