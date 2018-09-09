Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises

news

Angry youth at Ekumfi Ayisam in the Central Region chased away their Member of Parliament, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, over alleged failed promises.

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries was captured in a video being forced away from the scene of the altercation by some of the youth and a police man while exchanging words with his accusers.

The youth say he has neglected them and has not fulfilled a single promise he made to them.

His accusers, who reports say are members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said they voted for him because he promised to create jobs for them, but has failed to deliver.

In the 2016 election, NDC presidential candidate John Mahama won in the constituency but the party's candidate lost to the NPP's Ato Cudjoe.

The incident happened when the MP was invited to address a durbar of chiefs and people of Ekumfi Eyisam at their annual Akwanbo Festival yesterday September 8, 2018.

As soon as he mounted the podium to address the durbar, the youth started hooting at him, demanding that he redeem his pledge to provide them with jobs.