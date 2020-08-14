Bride's talkative mum sacked from wedding after she revealed daughter's top secrets

Reports say the bride was initially skeptical about inviting her mum to the wedding because of their strained relationship but went ahead and did so.

According to Mirror UK, the bride's mum flew off the hinges with mean jokes against her daughter, with many being met with silence from guests before the microphone was taken away from her.

The mum was so mean that she attacked her own daughter over her looks holding she was happy the groom is not into looks else her daughter would still be single.

"I am happy she found someone that is not into looks because I don’t know how she would have afforded plastic surgery otherwise", the bride's mum commented during her speech.

This did not come as a surprise to the bride since the mum has always made judging comments about her appearance since she was a child, she revealed.

It did not end at that; the mum went on to challenge her daughter's finances by advising the groom to be ready to live in a dingy apartment since her daughter could not afford anything better.

She also disclosed personal details of a chronic illness the bride was diagnosed with a year previously.

"Good for the groom for putting up with the bride’s gross medical issues, bet he wouldn’t have been interested if she had been diagnosed before they got together!" she said.

She also referred to her daughter as "damaged goods", citing a bad incident that happened when she was only a teen.

It was at that juncture when a groomsman took the microphone away from her and the band began to play.

She was then escorted outside and kicked out of her daughter's wedding. The bride disclosed she had no idea her mum had been kicked out of her wedding as the rest of her friends and family carried on as normal and did not let her mum spoil the big day.

"I haven’t heard the end of it since. My mom says I humiliated her. My family says that I should have just prepared myself because I "know how she is". They say I was wrong to deprive a mother of her daughter’s wedding. At first, I was certain that her leaving was justified. Now, I feel like I should have expected the speech and warned the wedding party early to grin and bear it," the bride said.

Source: Tuko.co.ke