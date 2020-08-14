According to the lady identified as Harriet Vihenda Akunava, she has infected so many men with HIV that she now feels guilty about it and cannot continue the infection spree.

HIV positive lady claims she's been infecting men deliberately out of bitterness

While asking for forgiveness from the men she may have infected, Harriet urged all men who she may have had sex with to get tested.

She dropped the bombshell in her recent post on Instagram and showed her test kits in a video to prove that she is indeed HIV positive.

It is not clear from her post what made her bitter hence the decision to vent it on unsuspecting men.

“it’s time I came clean. I was bitter for many months but I can’t do this anymore. I am HIV POSITIVE and have been infecting men. I’m sorry. Forgive me. Get tested if I have hanyad you”, she wrote.

Read her post below and watch the video of her displaying her HIV test kits: