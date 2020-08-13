It is not clear how long it took him and how difficult it was for him to separate from his ex-spouse for him to think it called for a celebration.

He has been trending online as he hits the road riding all over town and taking pictures in celebration after divorcing his wife.

In photos that have been making the rounds online, the excited man is seen standing next to a Polo vehicle with the inscription “Just Divorced” written boldly on the back and side window of his vehicle.

Aside from branding his car “Just Divorced”, he is also seen in another photo taken at the premises of a place reported to be a South African high court exuding a lot of excitement for having ended his marriage.

While posing for photographs, he flaunted the wedding ring which he would no longer be wearing due to his divorce.

For someone to jubilate so much over his divorce, then the marriage must have been hell.

Below are some more photos:

Man celebrates divorce by driving all over town in a car littered with "Just Divorced"

