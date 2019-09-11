Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar filed the petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory early this year.

According to Gistreel.com, there was heavy security presence at the court area on Wednesday comprising the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Security checks points were mounted at both ends of the road leading to the court to ensure smooth and undisrupted proceedings.

Every single individual including lawyers and journalist were reportedly subjected to thorough checks before they were allowed to enter the Three Arms Zone in Abuja where the tribunal is situated.

President Buhari won the election with 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11, 262,978 votes, and the latter resorted to the court to seek redress, claiming the process was not fair and transparent.

Depending on how the ruling goes at the end of the court proceedings, Buhari might become a former president from today.