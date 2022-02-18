Catholic priest resigns after using “we” during baptism instead of “I”

In a statement by the diocese, it said that all baptisms conducted by Fr. Andres after June 17, 2021, are presumed valid but those before the date have issues that need to be addressed.

“We are saddened to announce some difficult information regarding baptisms performed by Rev. Andres Arango, a priest of the Diocese of Phoenix, who also had been a member of the Eudist religious community. After careful study, it has been determined that the form (words) Fr. Andres used for the sacrament of baptism has been incorrect, and all of the baptisms he has performed until June 17, 2021, are presumed invalid. Any baptisms performed by Fr. Andres after June 17, 2021, are presumed valid and do not need to be repeated.

“Please be assured that things like this have happened before in the history of the Church, and the Diocese of Phoenix is ready to do all we can to address every person who has been invalidly baptized by Fr. Andres. Below you will find a letter from Bishop Olmsted, a letter from Fr. Andres, Frequently Asked Questions about the specific error, the Vatican’s guidance, and how to proceed if your sacraments are in question. We offer these resources in the hope of offering help and healing to those whose baptisms were invalidly celebrated,” the Phoenix Diocese said on its website.

The baptisms that are now considered invalid are the ones in which Fr. Andres said “We baptize you in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” instead of “I baptize you in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit”.

In June 2020, the Vatican issued guidance declaring that the formula "We baptize you..." was invalid and that anyone who was baptised using it must be re-baptized using the proper formula.

It was believed that some unnamed priests were using the "We" formula to make the baptism more of a communal affair involving parents, godparents and the community in welcoming a new member into the Catholic Church.

Fox10Phoenix.com quotes diocesan officials as saying: “It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes. The Baptismal Formula (the words used in the Rite) has always been guarded for this reason: so, it is clear that we receive our baptism through Jesus and not the community.”

There are approved and strict words, actions, or materials required for a Catholic baptism to make it valid.

“For example, if a priest uses milk instead of wine during the Consecration of the Eucharist, the sacrament is not valid. The milk would not become the Blood of Jesus Christ,” a portion of the diocese’s website says.

The website further quotes Catherine O'Donnell, a history professor with Arizona State University as saying: “In the case of baptism, it brings the child into the community of Catholicism. The argument is because the wrong words were said, that thing didn’t happen. The ritual didn’t do the work it was meant to do.”

Meanwhile, Fr. Andres has apologised for the faux pas.