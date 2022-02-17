Some of them even recounted how they had to reject men to whom they could have been married but their surnames became a turnoff. They also spoke about how they suffered bullying because of their surnames or witnessed others go through the same.

The disclosures were made on a Ghanaian Facebook page Tell It All following a post by a participant of the group who sought to know how much of a big deal is a man’s surname for women in choosing life partners.

“Does surname matter when choosing a life partner?” the group member identified as Nanakwame C Asare asked.

His post sparked mixed reactions on the page with some saying a man’s surname should not matter in choosing a partner if he ticks all the relevant boxes to be a marriage material.

But interestingly a lot of ladies on the page say they simply can’t compromise on the surname factor because it can have far-reaching consequences for not only them but their children too.

Below are some of the reactions:

Trudy Cromwell: “Hw3 to me it matters paa, I remember back in JHS I had this friend the way our mates teased her with her name, she didn’t enjoy school because of that. I can’t let my kids go through that.”

Maame Bonkuah Odum: “I was bullied when growing up ,,pple called Me odumgya,odum wawa sapele ,thank God I had parents who were strong on self confidence, I wasn't affected for too long,so with someone like me yess surname matters,I don't want my children to go through what I went through..”

Prince Exodus Apetorgbor" “Yes but note that, good surname does not always result in better marriages.”

Maame Bonkuah Odum: “Yesss, equally non sounding surnames doesn't lead to good marriages too,so it still boils down to what works for u.”

Trudy Cromwell: “That thing de3 it kills one’s soul cuz you know nothing about how you got the name, so me de3 while I was looking for a good man I was checking the name as well. I can’t let my kids suffer for what they don’t know.”

Adelaide Nana Pomaah: “Well it does... At least for your kids sake: I was called 'Walking stick' and 'Pomo' countless times because of my surname. Thank God for self-confidence. Would have changed schools severally.”

Hilda Addae Boadu: “For me it matters paa cos of school. Some names attract teasing and I can't let my children go through that.”

Kay Poku: “We shouldn’t be offended if our names are despised. What is not common feels strange to people who are new to it.”

“I was teased for my OPOKU (fish) surname.

When you want to marry, your folks first questions are about surname and tribe. Names gives us our identity. For me it’s perfectly fine to choose what you feel confident with.”

Vida Ang-mehnuba: “Yes na! Who wants to marry someone with the name br3nya or Sunbatumo which literally means ‘goodness doesn’t follow me in my language’”

Ewura Esi Quartey: “I personally will consider it paaa... When I was in school I always sit in front because my surname starts with 'A'. So “I promise myself I will not marrying someone who's surname starts with an 'A' letter. So by God's grace my husband name starts with 'Q'”

Ann Sheriff: “It really matters to me.. I would luv a name I can pronounce at ease.. Not having any of my kids getting teased over hard surnames.”

Ewura Starr: “Yes ooo very important. I once dated a guy named Tsiporkor. You can just imagine. I knew it would never end in marriage because I can imagine being called Mrs. Tsiporkor.”

NanaAma Nyamesem Osei-Tutu Frimpomah: “Me if ur surname is hard to pronounce.....i won't use it.....i'll maintain my Osei-Tutu

“I won't want people to be biting their teeth n lips trying to mention my surname.”

Prince Exodus Apetorgbor: “We don't decide who gave birth to us neither do we have the power to decide the name we are given at birth. “We can all not come from a specific tribe. Because where we are born, which gender we are is beyond our control. So u r fortunate to land in a family with so called good name does not mean u look down upon others from different tribes, whose name u can't properly mention. U don't knw better than your creator.”

Naa Aklerh Affroh: “To me, its irrelevant. I'm going to live with a character, not a name. Some women don't even change their names to that of their husbands. My name is nice (argue with your phone..lol) but if I have to change it to something that sounds weird and the character bearing the name isn't weird, I won't think twice changing.”

Papa Brefo: “Considering parenthood

“Not really but just imagine your daughter being called "Kupiribibabanyiwa Agartha"

“I don't mean any harm oo.”

Queen Yayera: “It matters to me,most especially voltarians have names with horrible meaning and even other tribes too..”

Lateefa GotGod: “Please it matters, don't let ur kids go n suffer biaa w) h).. me laidis i tease people with thema surname for school saaa. Once I give u da name nso aka h), everybody go call u some.”

Awo Yaa Kwabuah: “It matters Charley

“I remember a girl in our class called Aladuna