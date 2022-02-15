Ghanaian man's risky attempt to jump over moving taxi turns tragic (video)

Sadly, what was meant to attract applause and cheers from bystanders turned tragic as he crashed with the roof of the taxi and landed dangerously on the street.

It appears the guy has been engaging in such perilous stunts but he missed it on that fateful day, and it nearly turned fatal.

He sprawled on the street with one of his footwear heading in a different direction.

A bystander is seen rushing quickly to rescue him as he became motionless on the street initially appearing to have died.

Ghanaians have been expressing mixed reactions to the video with some calling on the police to find the guy and arrest him. But others say it is his own life so the police should not waste their time on him at the expense of other important issues such as armed robbery which need more attention.

Below are just a few of the reactions:

Bernardo Nii Wanyeb: "this don’t need no arrest they risk thier life in doing what they did. Like a stunt. When they get hurt is their fault police time should not be waisted. On them"

Kingsolomon Kwaku Alphabet: "If you try to take your life , you wil be arrested. Seems Ghanaians are not even aware of that.."

Robert Allotey: "Yes, he needs to be arrested with the driver, Maame Ama Ghana is tired of all these useless behaviour."

Sody Onit: "Then the police has to arrest all acrobatics and even most dancers...He has a skill and was trying to demonstrate,jux that it didn't go as planned. What crime did he commit, this is not a suicide attempt...In everything we do there is a risk."

Prince Jamal Ali: "This doesn't call for arrest he is trying to do something which he end up falling,that is his own problem."

Nana Quame: "The police and the millitory this guy is a potential candidate who does not need interview. .

This guy can safe Ghana with this kind of heart..

You try to demonstrate your tallent and it went wrong. . If you have gotten it right the same pple will be at this same platform praising you..

Advice ...dangerous things like this needs calculations not to miscalculat when to fly.."

Iz Baruch De New: "The police should rather arrest the taxi driver first from there, then investigate, this is life and death challenge so they should have gone to police station for proper signing, is like going to hospital for operation not all operation but there are some operation you need to sign some documents b4 the doctor can operate ..are you people sure that this challenge was not done at road close to the Psychiatric hospital?"

Sylvester Apuri: "No he was just trying something different and unique and not sucide so they shouldn’t arrest him it’s all about fame"