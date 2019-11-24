A Chief's body has been dismembered in a fatal road accident on the Kasoa-Cape Coast road Saturday.

Reports suggest that the chief, Nai Akufu, who is the Abokomanhene of Awutu Awin-taso in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, Nai Akufu, was crushed to death by a Sprinter Benz Bus, dismembering his body.

According to Adom News Central Regional Correspondent, the driver refused to stop after the unfortunate incident happened.

The body has since been conveyed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital by Awutu Bereku Police as they launch a manhunt for the driver of the bus.