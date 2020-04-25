The company made a post on its Facebook page expressing gratitude to its customers for patronizing the product and promised to release more interesting dolls in the future.

Reports indicate that the dolls of the famous Ghanaian group are being sold in two categories for $40 and $50, according to Briefly.co.za.

What is far from clear is whether or not JMG 1/64 Miniatures obtained proper permission from the group before producing and making money from the sale of their replicas.

Nana Otafrija Pall-Bearing Services has been popular for some time now but its fame shot up recently following their use in countless memes on social media during the outbreak of COVID-19.