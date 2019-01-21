The incident which happened in the city of Zaozhuang, China’s Shandong province on January 14 has put the unidentified company’s brand in a bad light, as human rights activist across the globe have been condemning the treatment meted out to the workers, describing it as cruel and demeaning.

A heart-breaking video shows six workers of the said company crawling through traffic like toddlers, behind a man believed to be a senior member of the company holding a red flag bearing the name of the company.

The incident left many passers-by shocked as the employees crawled while wearing their work attires.

According to odditycentral.com, it took police officers who arrived at the scene, probably after having been signalled by some disgusted onlookers to stop the dehumanising punishment.

Although shameful, the employees could be seen in the video hesitantly complying with the so called punishment for fear of losing their jobs.

Reports say China has gained notoriety for subjecting its workers to unimaginably cruel treatments for not meeting sales targets.

For instance, last year, a company in Zunyi, China was in the news for making its workers eat cockroach for underperformance. This came after another company in the Asian country made its employees eat sour gourd two years earlier, also for not meeting sales targets.

However, in the case of the crawling employees, a management member of the company is reported to have defended its action, saying it was meant to motivate the workers to work to the best of their abilities.