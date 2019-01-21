However, his description of Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya has triggered the wrath of some feminists on twitter who claim the compliment is misogynistic.

Fela Durotoye reportedly passed the compliment when he featured in the country’s 2019 Presidential debate on Saturday.

In the course of the debate, the aspirant was attempting to answer a question on gender inclusivity when he described Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya as a “beautiful and delectable” lady.

READ ALSO: Company makes employees crawl through the streets for failing to meet sales targets (Video)

It is public knowledge that some contemporary feminists detest the use of certain adjectives to describe women, saying such words are demeaning to womanhood and misogynistic.

Probably, Fela didn’t know that “beautiful and delectable” are part of the ‘forbidden’ adjectives.

Reports say Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga was one of the people who initially drew attention of other feminists to the development, saying: “someone just called his running mate for the presidency of a country.. called his female running mate ‘beautiful and delectable‘ as the first words to describe her… Smh.”

Below are some reactions: