Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, founder and leader of a Christian non-denominational evangelical church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering made the claim during a sermon in his church on Monday, last week, briefly.co.za reports.

According to the man of God who is also known as Major One, God gave his authority to Adam and Eve in the beginning of the world, but when they disobeyed him, Satan took over the authority of God.

Basing his preaching on Genesis 1:28, Prophet Bushiri said: "Adam disobeyed God and, because of that, he lost authority to the devil. The devil has since taken control."

READ ALSO: "I ran mad after wearing pants my boyfriend bought for me" - Physiotherapist

He cited the case of Job in the Bible to back his claim, saying God watched on when he went through all the predicaments he suffered.

“Now the question that one might have is this, where was God when all this was happening? God was right where He has always been—on His throne. The only problem is that though God watches over this world, He has no authority over what happens in this world,” the man of God said.

Prophet Bushiri added that the reason why God sent Jesus to die on the cross to save mankind is that, he realised after Adam and Eve sinned against him that, his authority had been lost to the devil. The death of Jesus, he said regained the power of God for mankind, and the only means to tap into it is through prayer.

Are you convinced? What’s your opinion?