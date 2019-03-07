"I ran mad after wearing pants my boyfriend bought for me" - Physiotherapist

Rachael Godwin, a 32-year-old physiotherapist who works at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Yaba in Nigeria’s Lagos state said she met her cyber fraudster boyfriend, Olumide in January, last year.

Recounting her ordeal to newsmen at the police command headquarters, Ikeja on Wednesday, March 6, Rachael said: “I met Olumide in a BRT bus going from Ikorodu to Ikeja. On the day, he directed me on how to get to the police headquarters during which we exchanged contact. We kept in touch for a while, and he later told me he had Gonorrhea disease, which I treated him.

“We became close and then lovers. I guess he must have hypnotized me such that I really don’t know what I was doing then. I gave him my entire savings. He even lodged in a hotel for four months and I paid a bill of N185,000 at Ketu Kosofe.

“He later took me to his father at Ikosi. They live in a very unhealthy environment, which I pitied them and offered to help. I rented a house for myself in November 2018, and he visited me in the house that same month. On December 12, when he visited me, he said he wanted to buy a Venza, I asked him how much and when he googled it, he said it was N11.8 million. I asked him how would he raise the money, and he said we should open a joint account. I took my house document to get a loan and even promised to gather all I had from my cooperative bank account.

“My trouble started on December 14, 2018, when he came to my house and gave me a pant to wear. I told him that I can’t wear the pant because I was not comfortable. He went to call one of my neighbour named Helen who helped him to force me to wear the pants. After which I ran mad and was taken to my mother’s house. They took me to Ibadan for treatment and I became better.

“I did not suspect him then. I kept relating with him. On December 31, I went to a church for Thanksgiving. I was given some prayers to follow up every midnight. He came back to me and was still living with me. While I was praying in January, Olumide started shouting, stop praying they have wired the money, it is only $2,000 from Alaska in USA.”

According to gistreel.com, Olumide confessed to the act, saying he was taken aback to learn later that the $2,000 only amounted to N750,000, out of which he claimed to have given N300,000 to Helen, Rachael’s neighbour who is alleged to be his accomplice. He is also reported to have given part of the money to a certain man.