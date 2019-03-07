I simply can’t do without him – Woman whose abusive man disfigured her face beyond treatment (photo)

According to reports, the severity of injuries she sustained following the physical assault made health officials initially reject her case, ostensibly because it was beyond treatment at their facility.

It is unclear what offence the unnamed woman committed to warrant such a cruel attack from no other than her husband.

Facebook user, Duruji Ogechi Duke who posted a photo of the brutalised woman online said that she even rejected attempts by human rights activists and organisations to take up the matter and get her justice, claiming she still loves him regardless of her plight.

The photo shows her bloodily bruised and swollen face while sitting, with an African print wrapped around her. One of her eyes is completely ‘missing’ due to the swell, while the other looks bloody.

Her annoying stance has triggered backlash from social media users, instead of sympathising with her, with some saying she is being foolhardy.