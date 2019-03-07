The convict, Joseph Narh insisted that he would only pay for his unnamed daughters’, 17 and 15, who intended to learn dressmaking and hairdressing respectively, unless they allowed him to have sexual intercourse with them.

Police Inspector Gilbert Anyongo is reported by the Ghana News Agency as having told the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur that the victims had gone to stay in Accra for a period, but return to their village to learn trades.

Despite resistance by the two minors, Joseph Narh finally had his way and sexed his biological daughters, and later continue to do so with the elder one as and when he felt for it. Reports say any attempt by the victim to deny him sex would result in severe beatings.

The prosecution said that on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, the convict attempted to have sex with his daughter again, and when she declined, he beat her up severely and bit one of her arms in the process.

When the victim went to work the next day, her boss noticed the injury on her arm and questioned her about it, and she narrated her ordeal.

The angry madam advised her to report the matter to the police, and she did at Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Assin Fosu, leading to the arrest of Joseph Narh.

He reportedly pleaded for forgiveness during his caution statement after admitting to the offence.