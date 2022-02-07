Cook for your husbands before you go to church – Kennedy Agyapong to women (video)

According to him, even the Bible enjoins Christians to ensure there is peace at home before they leave for church, so married women must not lose sight of their duties.

He spoke about how some people spend much of their productive time in church praying and expect to be rich by default.

He emphasized the need for people to strike a good balance between worshipping God and doing something productive because both of them must go hand-in-hand.

Agyapong who is noted for attacking some pastors he tags as fake, reiterated that he is not against God and the church but instead, his aim is to expose charlatans who mislead their followers and take undue advantage of their ignorance.

According to him, if for nothing at all, hearing gospel songs that worship and glorify the name of God eases a lot of tension on him, so he loves the church.

His preaching was well received by excited congregation members who applauded and cheered him intermittently and gave him a standing ovation when he wrapped up the sermon.