However, some of the men who should marry the women are opting to marry themselves.

A Nigerian lawyer and counselor, Victor Ibeh is the next man to have scheduled August 11 to marry himself, and the intended union is getting a lot of reactions on social media.

Sologamy as it is termed, is not new, but rare in Africa.

He posted an invitation card on Facebook which reads: “It’s love! You’re invited to the Holy Sologamy of Victor & Victor.”

Well, some of his friends have been wishing him a happy and successful marriage.

See below the invitation and reactions: