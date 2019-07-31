Elizabeth Hoad is reported to have revealed that, she had dated 221 different men and got engaged to four different ones out of that number, but all failed to work.

She then resolved to give up on men for good since they are not taking her anywhere.

"It was like we were meant to meet. He's saved me and I've saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviourist when I first got him and she said he would save me," she is quoted as saying.

Her wedding ceremony was live on The morning show programme on British ITV, officiated by a lady identified as Alison Hammond.

Host of the show, Eamonn Holmes walked Elizabeth down the aisle, with her wearing a cream dress and huge floral fascinator, The Sun reported.

Alison Hammond who had a tough time preventing outburst in laughter read the dog-themed vows.

Just as done at normal wedding ceremonies, she said: "If any persons here present has a bone of contention, as to why they may not be joined together, I will now paws to let them speak, bark, now or forever hold their peace."

As nobody raised any objection about Elizabeth’s marriage to her dog named Logan, Alison then asked: "Do you Elizabeth take Logan to be your very own pedigree chum?"

Interestingly, the bride answered in the affirmative and then proceeded to place a bracelet on her groom’s paw instead of a ring.

Elizabeth sealed the marriage by kissing Logan which was dressed like a groom and shined in a black coat coupled with a tiny, cute black hat.