Sex before marriage is a moral misconduct that religious groups, most especially Christianity frowns upon.

However, there is a school of thought which hold the view that sex before marriage is good in the sense that, it affords partners who intend to marry, the opportunity to be sure of their sexual preferences and prowess among others before they make a commitment.

A Nigerian man, Chinedu Adikwu known on twitter as @iadikwu, reignited the debate after sharing the story of the said couple who he alleged have separated as a result of the husband’s deformity.

He wrote: “A lady just separated from one of my village brothers. The reason/cause: Inability to consummate the Union; he was born with a defect (no pe**s). She’s persuaded to bear him children via his brother. Ladies please check him before you say Yes.

“I’m told there’s something there but it’s not complete. A deformity from birth which his parents concealed until he got to over 30.”

Below are some reactions to the story: