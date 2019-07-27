Police in the area confirmed to Onua FM Thursday that Elder Agbo was arrested Monday, July 22, and has since been granted bail pending further investigations.

A resident of Akim Akwatia, Yaw Aboagye, who narrated the incident on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Thursday, explained that Elder Agbo spotted the 28-year-old mother of two [name withheld] and expressed ‘interest’ in her.

The woman was said to have told Elder Agbo that she was married, hence she was not interested in having a love affair with.

According to Yaw Aboagye, the Elder allegedly persisted in having amorous relationship with the married woman.

Out of frustration, the woman informed her husband about the intentions of Elder Agbo.

Yaw Aboagye narrated that due to the persistence of the church elder, the husband advised the wife to fake interest and bait the Elder to their matrimonial home.

Consequent to that, the woman told Elder Agbo that her husband had travelled out of town and then invited him over to her home.

Elder Agbo, according to Yaw Aboagye, honoured the invitation to the woman’s home and in the process of striping her naked, the husband who was hiding in the house, appeared and raised an alarm.

Residents nearby immediately joined the woman’s husband and pounced on the church elder, beat him mercilessly and attempted to cut his manhood, but the police arrived at the scene to intervene.

It is unclear what charges will be leveled against the Elder.

credit: 3news