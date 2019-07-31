Kelly Hope is reported to have donated one of her kidneys to her ex-husband, Dan Pyatt, five years after their divorce.

Somebody might misconstrue the gesture as a means of trying to reconcile with her ex-husband, but far from that.

According to Mirror U.K, Dan Pyatt laid in the hospital after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

He remained on the waiting list for 12 months and nobody was willing to donate one of their kidneys to save his life.

Watching the father of her children die and leave them fatherless was what struck her conscience and Kelly told Pyatt: “I’m going to get tested for a transplant.”

READ ALSO: Terrified police officers abandon vehicle, run helter-skelter to avoid lynching by stone throwing mob (video)

“He said to me, ‘I can’t ask you to do that’. But I told him, ‘It’s not up to you. It’s my decision. I know what the risks are and I’m doing it.’” Kelly added.

Wondering what could have compelled a woman to take such a life-threatening risk for a man who does not love her anymore?

Well, she explained: “Even though we weren’t together any more, I wasn’t prepared to let my children be without a father. And Dan is only 44 – he’s got so much more life to lead.”

Would you do same if you found yourself in the shoes of Kelly?