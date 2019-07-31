Some South African police officers were left with no option than to abandon their vehicle and run for their deer lives as the police car did not seem to be moving fast enough to enable them escape lynching by an angry mob which attacked them.

A viral video shows the youth throwing stones at two police vehicles with an exceptional force, leaving the law enforcement officers in a state of helplessness.

One of the police vans is seen speeding off, but the other got caught up in the attack.

Fearing for their lives, the occupants of the second police car took the bull by the horns and rushed out of the car and then run helter-skelter, maneuvering their way through the sporadic stone throws.

A video of the dramatic incident was shared by South Africa Live on social media and it has since gone viral.

It is not clear yet what triggered the lawless attack on the police, but some South Africans have been expressing surprise that the police failed to open fire on the rampaging youth in self-defense.

Watch the video below: