Prophet Kumchacha says he sometimes insults women who come to him for consultation and say they want to end their lives because of a man. He termed this kind of speech as negative and ‘babalacious speaking’.

According to Kumchacha, such talks are useless. Because most women would do in a relationship is to wash the man’s underwear and clothes. So he can’t reason why you would want to kill yourself because you didn’t get the chance to wash dirty underwear.

READ ALSO: Licking a woman's pussy is a good recipe for long life

He said, “They say once you are not dead, you do not know what the future has in store for you. So once you have life and strength, whatever the situation there is hope.”

Can I get an Amen?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: