Don’t give money to any girl in the first 6 months of 2022 - Nigerian author advises men

Reno Omokri who took to his Twitter page to give the advice said: “If you found it difficult to make a breakthrough in life in 2021, try this and thank me later: For the first six months of 2022, don’t give a dime to any girl. Instead, sow a seed to your parents. If God does not bless you, then I am not called!”

He went further to warn single men against sleeping with “urgent 2k girls” because they are agents of evil men who can destroy men’s lives.