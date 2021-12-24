According to him, any man who desires to experience a breakthrough next year should “sow a seed to your parents” instead of giving money to “girls”.
Don’t give money to any girl in the first 6 months of 2022 - Nigerian author advises men
Nigerian author and social commentator, Reno Omokri has advised men not to “give a dime to any girl” in the first six months of 2022.
Reno Omokri who took to his Twitter page to give the advice said: “If you found it difficult to make a breakthrough in life in 2021, try this and thank me later: For the first six months of 2022, don’t give a dime to any girl. Instead, sow a seed to your parents. If God does not bless you, then I am not called!”
He went further to warn single men against sleeping with “urgent 2k girls” because they are agents of evil men who can destroy men’s lives.
"Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2k girls, who co-mingle with you, then with other guys, who might be Yahoo plus. Fornication makes you one flesh with her. If your libido is high, go and marry. Don’t go and fornicate,” he cautioned.
