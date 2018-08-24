Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“Don't pray while naked, you're seducing God, it’s witchcraft”-Pastor


Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor

The evangelist, farmer and Benue State official identified as Ben Dzwa believe God stands the risk of being seduced when he sees nakedness, and may be compelled to answer their prayers by virtue of that influence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“Don't pray while naked, you're seducing God, it’s witchcraft”-Pastor Ben Dzwa play

A Nigerian evangelist has thrown social media users into a state of confusion and dilemma, following his recent interpretation of praying while naked as trying to seduce God to answer prayers.

The evangelist, farmer and Benue State official identified as Ben Dzwa believe God stands the risk of being seduced when he sees nakedness of people praying for his attention, and may be compelled to answer their prayers by virtue of that influence.

He wrote on social media that: “Praying Naked? It’s unscriptural, it’s more of witchcraft. Is like trying to seduce God to answer you, Ish!.”

It is unclear what compelled the man of God to make that claim and whether he has any biblical backing for it.

READ MORE: Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood

“Don't pray while naked, you're seducing God, it’s witchcraft”-Pastor Ben Dzwa play

 

Ben Dzwa has got some Facebook users talking and asking him to back his claim with biblical facts.

Here are some reactions to the evangelist’s claim:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy
Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Debate: Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible? Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?
Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man
Lessons: How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience Lessons How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience
“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man

Recommended Videos

Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
2 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014...bullet
3 In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in churchbullet
4 Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of...bullet
5 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using...bullet
6 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet
9 Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at...bullet
10 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills...bullet

Related Articles

Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?
Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man
Lessons How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience
“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man
Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim
Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital
Video Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?
In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in church

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
5 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
6 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
7 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
8 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
9 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community...bullet
10 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet

Filla

Heinous crime Outrage as 12-year-old girl is strangled after testifying in court
The notorious Lawrence Anini
Pulse List 8 notorious criminals Nigerians can never forget
STI Rare STI that causes genitals to rot and erupt found in woman
Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him