A Nigerian evangelist has thrown social media users into a state of confusion and dilemma, following his recent interpretation of praying while naked as trying to seduce God to answer prayers.

The evangelist, farmer and Benue State official identified as Ben Dzwa believe God stands the risk of being seduced when he sees nakedness of people praying for his attention, and may be compelled to answer their prayers by virtue of that influence.

He wrote on social media that: “Praying Naked? It’s unscriptural, it’s more of witchcraft. Is like trying to seduce God to answer you, Ish!.”

It is unclear what compelled the man of God to make that claim and whether he has any biblical backing for it.

Ben Dzwa has got some Facebook users talking and asking him to back his claim with biblical facts.

Here are some reactions to the evangelist’s claim: