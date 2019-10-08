Dr Boniface hospitalised after a suicide attempt

The viral documentary caught on tape the UNILAG lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbenehue who doubled as a pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church asking for sexual favours from an undercover journalist who posed as a 17-year-old minor seeking admission in the school.

Unlike his Ghanaian counterparts Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor who are under investigation by the University of Ghana authorities, UNILAG did not hesitate to suspend Dr Boniface as did the Foursquare Gospel Church.

According to Gistreel.com, the embattled former lecturer cum pastor attempted to take his life last night and has been hospitalized.

”Boniface Igbenehue attempted suicide last night & is currently in Reddington hospital, under supervision. We need him alive to face the university’s disciplinary panel & be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Nigerians have now reacted saying, he must live to face the law,” the Nigerian news portal quoted a twitter user with over 10,000 followers.

Another Nigerian website Naijaland.com reported a close family friend of Dr Boniface as having confirmed the attempted suicide story.

Dr. Boniface was reportedly found almost lifeless on the floor in the late hours of Monday evening with bubbles in his mouth before he was rushed to Reddington Hospital.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian twitter users insist that Dr Boniface must live to face the consequences of his unethical conducts.

