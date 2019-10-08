Female students harass us too; one "bought me boxer shorts, £100 to date me" – Maurice Ampaw

An investigative documentary by BBC Africa Eye dubbed ‘Sex for Grades’ which focused on west African Universities revealed unethical conducts by some lecturers towards mostly their female students.

The undercover report exposed two lecturers of the University of Ghana Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor asking for sexual favours from investigators posing as prospective students.

While the Anti-Sexual Harassment committed of the University is investigating the matter, some Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts and experiences.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, Maurice Ampaw said it is not easy to be a lecturer at the University and still be ethically upright because most of the female students are nothing but a ‘temptation’.

He recounted his experience at the hands of a certain female student who went to the extent of buying him “boxer shorts, added £100 cash” all in a bid to get his attention.

“I was sexually harassed at Central University when I was a lecturer there. They went on vacation and when they returned, one of the female students bought me boxer shorts, added £100 cash and put it in my pigeonhole on campus to draw my attention.

“She even came to class and was staring at me with sexy eyes. I even informed the class though I didn’t mention her name,” the lawyer is quoted as saying.

Maurice Ampaw, however, said Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor should have known better and resisted the temptations as he did.

Meanwhile, prof Ransford Gyampo has threatened to sue the BBC accusing them of entrapment.

Interestingly, some Ghanaians have been digging out his past comments on earlier investigative works which exposed other people, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the hitherto respected political science professor.