A man identified as Isma Ssesangahe is currently in the grips of Ugandan police after he allegedly beat up his children over food resulting in the death of his 10-year-old daughter on the spot.

The accused man from the Mukono District of the East African country reportedly returned from a neighbour’s party on Sunday with some packed food but went out again briefly.

When he returned and asked his children, two sons and the deceased to bring the food in question for him to serve them, they informed him that they had already consumed it.

The revelation triggered Isma Ssesangahe’s wrath, and he beat the children up so severely that the little girl allegedly died instantly in the process.

Daily Monitor reported the Police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire as saying the angry man first beat up the two sons and then pounced on the deceased so heartlessly that she did not survive the attack.

While Ssesangahe told police that his daughter died as a result of trying to escape his beatings, neighbours insisted that the youngster died instantly from the father’s beatings.

He is still in custody as police investigation is underway.