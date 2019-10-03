The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno have reportedly arrested a 38-year-old woman, identified as Hauwa Adamu for allegedly dropping flaming charcoal in the private parts of her seven-year-old stepdaughter, claiming she was disobedient.

The NSCDC Commandant, Abdullahi Ibrahim confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

According to him, Adamu was arrested in the Moduganari area of Maiduguri after a good Samaritan hinted his outfit about the incessant abuse of the youngster.

He added that the victim was placed under the care of the stepmother after her parents separated.

The suspect is alleged to have been inflicting all sorts of draconian treatments on the little girl before her alleged wickedness eventually came to light.

The matter has been reportedly referred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation and possible prosecution.

When most couples separate, they hardly care to know where their vulnerable children are and how safe they are.