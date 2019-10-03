The video posted on Facebook page Taxi Times shows school children sitting in an overpopulated classroom although it was getting flooded as a result of the roof leaking so badly.

It appears from the video that the pupils had nowhere to run to for safety hence they chose to remain in the flooding classroom although they see the water rising.

It is not clear yet which part of Africa the footage was shot, but it is suspected that one of the teachers of the yet-to-be-identified school filmed the situation to get attention to their plight.

African leaders always allocate huge sums of the poor taxpayers’ money to do all kinds of populist projects and satisfy their parochial interests at the detriment of quality education.

Interestingly, they always enrol their children in very endowed private schools at the expense of the poor taxpayer.

Watch the video below and form your opinion: